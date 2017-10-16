EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 elite judges revealed: Industry pros to vote alongside you

The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 winners will be announced during a swish event in London on 14 November, but before we can hand out the 19 prized gongs for the best products of the year, we have to decide what they'll be.

This year we've changed the voting process a touch. You get a valuable say in choosing your favourites amongst those shortlisted, with every vote cast by readers having the chance to make a distinct difference to the results. But we've also employed the services of an elite panel of industry judges, each chosen for their talents and standing in many of the tech fields.

We have gaming, car, audio-visual and smartphones experts from specialist and national media outlets, all-round tech editors and writers, and, of course, the Pocket-lint team. When combined, the decisions from this mighty panel will make up 90 per cent of the overall vote - ensuring that only the best of the best products win.

Your vote, along with other readers, will ultimately mean the difference between winning and running-up, making up the final 10 per cent.

You can also see the entire elite judging panel here, including their credentials. But these are the names and vendors who are taking part (in alphabetical order):