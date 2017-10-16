EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 elite judges revealed: Industry pros to vote alongside you
The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 winners will be announced during a swish event in London on 14 November, but before we can hand out the 19 prized gongs for the best products of the year, we have to decide what they'll be.
This year we've changed the voting process a touch. You get a valuable say in choosing your favourites amongst those shortlisted, with every vote cast by readers having the chance to make a distinct difference to the results. But we've also employed the services of an elite panel of industry judges, each chosen for their talents and standing in many of the tech fields.
We have gaming, car, audio-visual and smartphones experts from specialist and national media outlets, all-round tech editors and writers, and, of course, the Pocket-lint team. When combined, the decisions from this mighty panel will make up 90 per cent of the overall vote - ensuring that only the best of the best products win.
Your vote, along with other readers, will ultimately mean the difference between winning and running-up, making up the final 10 per cent.
You can vote and see the shortlist here.
You can also see the entire elite judging panel here, including their credentials. But these are the names and vendors who are taking part (in alphabetical order):
- John Archer - Freelance
- Gareth Beavis - TechRadar
- Steve Boxer - Checkpoint Magazine
- Cam Bunton - Pocket-lint
- Marc Chacksfield - TechRadar
- Dan Cutts - The Sun
- Chris Davis - Slashgear
- Gemma Evans - Sky News Swipe
- Dan Grabham - T3
- Chris Hall - Pocket-lint
- Chris Haslam - Freelance
- Rik Henderson - Pocket-lint
- Dan Jones - The Sun
- Martyn Landi - Press Association
- Sam Loveridge - GamesRadar+
- Mike Lowe - Pocket-lint
- Stuart Miles - Pocket-lint
- Britta O'Boyle - Pocket-lint
- Paul Prowse - MSN
- Michael Sawh - Wareable
- Joe Simpson - Freelance
- Mat Smith - Engadget
- Dave Snelling - Express Newspapers
- Tim Stevens - Roadshow
- Tom Warren - The Verge
- Rhiannon Williams - The i Paper
- Victoria Woollaston - Alphr and Expert Reviews
- Spotify could unveil in-car music controller at New York event
- The latest Lego Star Wars set is a superb model of the Y-Wing Starfighter
- 45 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now
- Daily deals: Nokia 8 for under £200 for the first time
- 32 old storage formats in tech heaven: How many do you remember?
- Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
- Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
Comments