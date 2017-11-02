EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017: Last chance to vote for your favourites

Towards the end of each year, we host our awards ceremony to reveal the best gadgets from the previous 12 months, and you can help choose the winners.

You don't have long left to vote, however - just 24 hours as voting ends on 3 November. So please head to the EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 website and get voting now. It doesn't take long and could make a massive difference.

The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards is now in its 13th year and this year there are 19 categories in total.

Your vote, plus those of industry experts, will be combined to find the overall winner for each category come the official EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards ceremony on 14 November.

Of the 19 categories, 18 of them are voted for, while the overall product of the year is decided by taking each of the category winners and counting their individual votes in total.

Here then are the products that you can choose from. There are eight in each category:

Battlefield 1

Destiny 2

Dishonored 2

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Watch Dogs 2

Canon EOS 6D Mark II

Fujifilm X-T20

Nikon D7500

Nikon D850

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II

Panasonic Lumix G80

Panasonic Lumix GH5

Sony A6500

Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II

Fujifilm X100F

Panasonic Lumix FZ2000

Panasonic Lumix LX15

Panasonic Lumix TZ90

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V

BlackBerry KeyOne

Google Pixel / XL

HTC U11

iPhone 8 Plus

LG G6

OnePlus 5

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+

Honor 9

Lenovo P2

Moto G5

Moto G5 Plus

Moto Z2 Play

Nokia 6

Samsung Galaxy A5

Vodafone Smart V8

Acer Switch 5

Amazon Fire 8 HD

Apple iPad

Apple iPad Pro 10.5

Asus ZenPad 3S 10

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus

Microsoft Surface Pro

Samsung Galaxy Book

Acer Chromebook 11

Apple MacBook

Asus ZenBook Flip S

Dell XPS 15

HP Envy 13

Huawei MateBook X

Lenovo Yoga 720

Microsoft Surface Laptop

AKG N60 Wireless

Audio-Technica ATH-DSR9BT

B&O BeoPlay H9

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Marshall Mid Bluetooth

Urbanista Seattle Wireless

V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless

Apple AirPods

Audeze iSine10

Audio Technica ATH-LS70iS

Bose QuietControl 30

Jabra Elite Sport (2017)

Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless

Sony WF-1000X

V-Moda Forza Metallo Wireless

LG OLED B7

Loewe Bild 7.65

Panasonic EZ1002

Philips 9002

Samsung MU7000

Samsung Q9F

Sony A1

Sony XE93Best home entertainment device

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Apple TV 4K

Google Chromecast Ultra

Nvidia Shield TV 2017

Oppo UDP-203

Samsung UBD-M9500

Sky Q

Virgin TV V6

Amazon Music

Amazon Video

Apple Music

Netflix

Now TV

Spotify

Amazon Echo

BT Whole Home Wi-Fi

Google Home

Google Wifi

Honeywell Lyric T6R

Logi Circle 2

Philips Hue

Ring Doorbell 2

Denon Heos 2

Sonos Playbase

Ultimate Ears UE Wonderboom

Libratone Zipp

B&O Play Beolit 17

Bose SoundLink Revolve

Sony SRS-XB40

V-Moda Remix

HTC Vive

Nintendo Switch

Oculus Rift

PS4 Pro

Sony PlayStation VR

Xbox One S

Fitbit Alta HR

Fitbit Flex 2

Garmin Fenix 5

Garmin Forerunner 935

Garmin Vivomove

Nokia Activité HR

Samsung Gear Fit 2

TomTom Adventurer

Apple Watch Series 3

Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20

Fossil Q Marshall

Huawei Watch 2 Sport

LG Watch Style

Nixon Mission

Samsung Gear S3

Tag Heuer Connected 45

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Audi A5

BMW 5 Series

Ford Fiesta

Land Rover Discovery

Range Rover Velar

Seat Ibiza

Volvo XC60

The overall category winner with the most amount of votes in total

To see last year's winners for what nabbed a gong in 2016, you can head here: The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2016 winners.

You can also head to our dedicated EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 hub to find our more about this year's event.