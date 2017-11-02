EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017: Last chance to vote for your favourites

Towards the end of each year, we host our awards ceremony to reveal the best gadgets from the previous 12 months, and you can help choose the winners.
You don't have long left to vote, however - just 24 hours as voting ends on 3 November. So please head to the EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 website and get voting now. It doesn't take long and could make a massive difference.
The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards is now in its 13th year and this year there are 19 categories in total.
Your vote, plus those of industry experts, will be combined to find the overall winner for each category come the official EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards ceremony on 14 November.
Of the 19 categories, 18 of them are voted for, while the overall product of the year is decided by taking each of the category winners and counting their individual votes in total.
Here then are the products that you can choose from. There are eight in each category:
Best game
- Battlefield 1
- Destiny 2
- Dishonored 2
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Watch Dogs 2
Best interchangeable lens camera
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II
- Fujifilm X-T20
- Nikon D7500
- Nikon D850
- Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II
- Panasonic Lumix G80
- Panasonic Lumix GH5
- Sony A6500
Best compact camera
- Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
- Fujifilm X100F
- Panasonic Lumix FZ2000
- Panasonic Lumix LX15
- Panasonic Lumix TZ90
- Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V
Best smartphone
- BlackBerry KeyOne
- Google Pixel / XL
- HTC U11
- iPhone 8 Plus
- LG G6
- OnePlus 5
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+
Best mid-range phone
- Honor 9
- Lenovo P2
- Moto G5
- Moto G5 Plus
- Moto Z2 Play
- Nokia 6
- Samsung Galaxy A5
- Vodafone Smart V8
Best tablet / 2-in-1
- Acer Switch 5
- Amazon Fire 8 HD
- Apple iPad
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5
- Asus ZenPad 3S 10
- Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus
- Microsoft Surface Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Book
Best laptop
- Acer Chromebook 11
- Apple MacBook
- Asus ZenBook Flip S
- Dell XPS 15
- HP Envy 13
- Huawei MateBook X
- Lenovo Yoga 720
- Microsoft Surface Laptop
Best headphones
- AKG N60 Wireless
- Audio-Technica ATH-DSR9BT
- B&O BeoPlay H9
- Beats Studio 3 Wireless
- Bowers & Wilkins PX
- Marshall Mid Bluetooth
- Urbanista Seattle Wireless
- V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless
Best in-ear headphones
- Apple AirPods
- Audeze iSine10
- Audio Technica ATH-LS70iS
- Bose QuietControl 30
- Jabra Elite Sport (2017)
- Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless
- Sony WF-1000X
- V-Moda Forza Metallo Wireless
Best TV
- LG OLED B7
- Loewe Bild 7.65
- Panasonic EZ1002
- Philips 9002
- Samsung MU7000
- Samsung Q9F
- Sony A1
- Sony XE93Best home entertainment device
Best home entertainment device
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
- Apple TV 4K
- Google Chromecast Ultra
- Nvidia Shield TV 2017
- Oppo UDP-203
- Samsung UBD-M9500
- Sky Q
- Virgin TV V6
Best streaming service
- Amazon Music
- Amazon Video
- Apple Music
- Netflix
- Now TV
- Spotify
Best smart home device
- Amazon Echo
- BT Whole Home Wi-Fi
- Google Home
- Google Wifi
- Honeywell Lyric T6R
- Logi Circle 2
- Philips Hue
- Ring Doorbell 2
Best wireless speaker
- Denon Heos 2
- Sonos Playbase
- Ultimate Ears UE Wonderboom
- Libratone Zipp
- B&O Play Beolit 17
- Bose SoundLink Revolve
- Sony SRS-XB40
- V-Moda Remix
Best gaming / VR device
- HTC Vive
- Nintendo Switch
- Oculus Rift
- PS4 Pro
- Sony PlayStation VR
- Xbox One S
Best fitness gadget
- Fitbit Alta HR
- Fitbit Flex 2
- Garmin Fenix 5
- Garmin Forerunner 935
- Garmin Vivomove
- Nokia Activité HR
- Samsung Gear Fit 2
- TomTom Adventurer
Best smartwatch
- Apple Watch Series 3
- Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20
- Fossil Q Marshall
- Huawei Watch 2 Sport
- LG Watch Style
- Nixon Mission
- Samsung Gear S3
- Tag Heuer Connected 45
Best car
- Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
- Audi A5
- BMW 5 Series
- Ford Fiesta
- Land Rover Discovery
- Range Rover Velar
- Seat Ibiza
- Volvo XC60
Product of the year
- The overall category winner with the most amount of votes in total
To see last year's winners for what nabbed a gong in 2016, you can head here: The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2016 winners.
You can also head to our dedicated EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 hub to find our more about this year's event.