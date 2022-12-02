(Pocket-lint) - The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer has proved extremely popular around Christmas time - as a present for someone who cares a lot about their folicles. However, it's generally at the pricier end of the market, and with Black Friday now in the rear view mirror, you might be regretting not shopping around for a discount.

Never fear, UK retailer Currys has got a special deal for the next few days only - it has the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in the classic iron and fuscia colour scheme available with £50 off.

Save £50 on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer When bought through Currys before the end of play Sunday 4 December 2022, the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer comes with 15 per cent off. It's usually £329.99, now just £279.99. View offer

Dyson's hair dryer works in a similar way to its bladeless fans. It has a motor than runs at 110,000rpm and a backless hole design whereby the air is heated and pushed through the handle. There are plenty of attachments too, with several coming in the box you purchase.

In our review on Pocket-lint, we give it five-stars and say: that it is "everything you would expect from a hair dryer if the brief in creating one was limitless. It looks great, dries your hair in double-quick time, and has the design ethos of a Mercedes and BMW combined."

We add that "it's an amazing bit of kit."

Our only minor gripe was expense - which is less of an issue with this great deal from Currys.

Remember though, it runs out this Sunday so you'll have to make your mind up pretty quickly.

Writing by Rik Henderson.