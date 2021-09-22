(Pocket-lint) - Dyson revealed its cordless hair straightener - the Corrale - in March 2020, but the bendy-plate device designed to be better for your hair only came in one colourway.

The British company has now announced the Dyson Corrale will be available in a sleek Copper and matte Fuschia, joining the original black colour option and bringing the choice to three.

The Dyson Corrale hair straightener is engineered to have less reliance on heat when styling hair, which in turn is said to be beneficial for colour-treated hair by reducing colour fade.

The Corrale has flexible plates that are just 65 microns thick - said to be the width of a human hair - which flex around the hair tresses to help style and smooth the hair without extreme heat.

There's a dynamic heater system on board that features a sensor to regulate temperature 100 times a second and make sure the plates don't exceed the set temperature. Three temperature settings are available - 165°C (330°F), 185°C (365°F) and 210°C (410°F).

Alongside flexible plates, the Dyson Corrale is also powered by a four-cell lithium-ion battery, giving you styling freedom. Recharging to full happens in 70 minutes, while you'll get 30 minutes of styling time with a full battery - plenty of time for touching up your hair in the car or out and about.

The Dyson Corrale hair straightener costs £399. The Copper colourway is available exclusively through Dyson, while the Fuschia option is available through Dyson and other retailers. Not sure if the new colours are enough to entice you to buy the Corrale? You can read our full review here.