(Pocket-lint) - Dyson has updated its vacuum range with a new flagship model called the V15 Detect. It's launching in the US for $699.

The unique thing about this stick vacuum cleaner is that it adds a laser dust detection system, or a green light, that highlights all the dust on your floors so you can really clean them. The company placed the laser at such an exact angle so that you can even spot dirt normally unseen by the naked eye. When you run the vacuum over a section, the laser will help you determine whether you've left any grime behind on the floor.

The new model, which replaces 2019’s V11, features an LCD to display information, including different vacuum modes and the battery life. It also features a new acoustic piezo sensor and microprocessor. They monitor the air intake to determine both the size and quantity of the dust being sucked up, and then all that data is sent to the built-in LCD and the main motor to automatically increase the power and suction if necessary.

Dyson V15 Detect joins a larger Dyson Outsize and the Dyson Omni-glide, all of which were just announced. They're now available from Dyson's US website. No word yet on international availability or pricing for any of the new cleaners.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.