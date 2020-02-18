Miele Triflex HX1 is a 3-in-1 Dyson V11 competitor

Miele has launched its first cordless stick vacuum, and this one's a little different to most of the others on the market. The Triflex HX1 is a three-in-one vacuum that can be used in three different modes.

There are two upright modes: Reach and Comfort. The former moves the power unit featuring the motor, filters and bin up near the top of the handle; allowing you to reach under tight spaces and awkward corners in the ceiling.

squirrel_widget_188199

Comfort mode moves the power unit down to near the brush end, giving you more balance, a lower centre of gravity and the feel of using an upright vacuum.

You can also use it as a small handheld cordless vacuum, for cleaning stairs, car seats and furniture. If you have pets, there's an animal version with an additional small spinning brush attachment for removing pesky fine hairs.

Miele is one of the most well respected and long standing home appliance brands, and has sold vacuum cleaners for a number of years.

With the launch of the Triflex HX1, it's coming into the modern cordless stick vacuum market for the first time.

One could argue it's a little late to the game, to a market dominated at the high end by Dyson and at the low end by brands like Shark. Still, the device looks promising.

It uses what Miele calls Vortex technology to combine with the powerful brush to offer strong suction and cleaning power which Miele says is as effective and powerful as its corded vacuum cleaners.

The primary brush itself is 28cm wide, helping to cover ground quickly, and without losing out on cleaning capabilities.

As a bonus, one single battery can offer up to 60 minutes of cleaning per full charge, and if you buy the top-of-the-line Pro model you get an additional battery to give you two hours of cleaning time.

Triflex HX1 comes in three different models, with the basic kit costing £479, the animal kit costing £579 and the Pro model with the additional battery coming in at £679. Pricing it firmly within Dyson V11 territory.