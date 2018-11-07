Dyson reveals the latest version of its Pure Hot+Cool air purifier

Dyson has announced the latest generation of its Pure Hot+Cool air purifying fan heater. Able to deliver both cooling in summer and heating in winter, the new device clocks in at £550 and will be available immediately.

We breathe in thousands of litres of air every day and Dyson believes we are breathing in more indoor pollutants as we spend time indoors at work and at home.

The machine can detect airborne particles and report the information back to the new LCD screen and Dyson Link app in real time. A sensor detects the amount of VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) such as benzene and formaldehyde and Nitrogen

Dioxide present in your home's air. Another sensor measures relative humidity and temperature.

The thermostat on the fan will keep your room at the target temperature. Once the temperature is reached, the fan will go into standby and resume if the temperature drops. Dyson engineers tested 80 different versions of the heating element to ensure they had the most suitable one.

The fan uses Dyson’s well-known AirMultiplier tech to refresh your room; it can output as much as 290 litres of purified air every second, which is an incredible stat. The fan can move up to 350 degrees around to push air to each corner of the room.

The new Dyson Pure Hot+Cool joins the two other Dyson fans available: the Dyson Pure Cool desk and tower fans (obviously both of these are for cooling rather than heating).