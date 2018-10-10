Dyson's Airwrap styler gives you cooler curls, waves and blow dries

Dyson has revealed its latest personal care gadget - the Airwrap styler for syling hair at home without extreme heat.

It's available online today in two variants with different attachments at £399 or in a complete set for £449.

The Airwrap will style from wet to dry and is the second product the company has launched after the expensive though excellent Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.

Being a Dyson product the Airwrap naturally does its work with jets of warm air and is designed to reduce the damage caused to hair by hot styling products (again there's automatic heat control to prevent extreme heat, just as on the Supersonic).

The gadget is powered by Dyson's V9 digital motor and uses a phenomenon known as the Coanda effect which attracts, wraps and curls the air around the barrel-style tip due to the jets of air coming from six slots.

The Coanda effect crops up when a high-speed jet of air flows across a surface and the air flow attaches itself to the surface due to the difference in pressure - and yes, it's also been used in other applications such as aircraft and even air conditioning.

Dyson says that the result of this that a sleek finish is created however you want to style, whether you curl, wave, smooth or rough dry your hair.

Dyson says the product has been in development for around six years, testing different hair types around the globe and examining how people style their hair. The researchers observed two key themes; that people want full-bodied hair with movement but a smooth finish resulting in too much body and frizz.

642 prototypes of the devices were produced and 103 patents have so far been granted for the device, with 170 more pending applications.

The Airwrap is designed to avoid this effect and will even adjust airflow according to the direction your hair is brushed through the styler. It comes in three variants with these attachments: