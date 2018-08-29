  1. Home
Dyson made a gold Supersonic hairdryer and upped the price

- No word yet on UK pricing or availability

Dyson has taken its ultra pricey Supersonic hair dryer, painted it with gold leafs, and increased the price by a whopping $100.

The company quietly began selling a $500 23.75-karat gold-plated Supersonic hair dryer on Wednesday, but it only announced the device via a behind-the-scenes-style promo video posted exclusively to its website. It shows gilder Karen Haslewood taking five gold leaves and brushing them onto the back cover of the Supersonic, which were painted with a red gesso, a colour that may become visible through the gold.

Dyson’s website noted this colour would be "intentional' and that it "should not be considered a defect, but rather something that makes each hair dryer unique to its owner.” These lux hairdryers, made by Dyson engineers who were apparently taught traditional hand-gilding techniques, come in a red presentation case, too, and they're price $50 more than the “re-engineered” Supersonic for professionals.

In our review of the original hairdryer from a couple years ago, we said the Dyson Supersonic looks great, dries your hair in double-quick time, and has the design ethos of a Mercedes and BMW combined. But the primary caveat - and there's always a caveat - is that it completely disregards any notion of being affordable. We suspect the same can be said for this gold-cloaked version.

Dyson made a gold Supersonic hairdryer and upped the price
