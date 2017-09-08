James Dyson Award winners: The inventions that will change our world tomorrow

This year's James Dyson Award winners have been announced showcasing amazing inventions from around the world that might just change the way we dress, eat, work, and play in the future.

The winners from around the world each win £2,000. They are now put forward to have a chance to win a further £30,000 and become crowned the global invention of the year.

The James Dyson Award runs in 23 countries and is open to university level students (and recent graduates) studying product design, industrial design and engineering.

The International winner and finalists will be announced on the 26 October 2017.

Created by William Mason from Queensland University of Technology, the Activ is a family of chemotherapy treatment products designed to reduce the stress and impact to the daily activities of patients. Concealed under garments and worn close to the body, Activ allows patients to carry on with typical daily tasks in comfort.

Tao An Yu from Rhode Island School of Design thought up the Cup to solve problems people with physical disabilities have while working in the kitchen, specifically drinking. The cup addresses issues of each disability together such as tremor and spillage, unable to see water level, joint pain etc.

University of Toronto duo Robert Brooks and Justin Wee thought up Force-Film, a thin add-on for minimally invasive surgical (MIS) instruments that provides surgeons with a digital sense of touch to help improve surgical safety after realising that medical error is the third leading cause of death, with an estimated 12 per cent due to improper force.

VIA is a home monitoring system for monitoring the vital functions of high-risk newborns created by Christina Wolf from FH Joanneum, University of Applied Sciences in Austria. The device helps parents to recognise a life-threatening event early enough to start the necessary reanimation measures under the guidance of VIA.

If you struggle to get the plug out of the socket, this might be for you. Created by Songzisongzi, the Push&Push patch board allows people to turn the circuit on by pushing the plug down, and turn it off by pushing the plug again. Whether you are one-armed or old you don't have to use two hands to pull the plug out. Just press!

Yin-Ling Huang, Yu-Tong Cheung and Kiu Chet Chim have invented a mask for firefighters that gives vital information on the mask from the equipment in order to let the firefighters execute missions smoothly.

In the UK, the prize was won by Ryan Yasin, 24, a recent graduate from the Royal College of Art who has created a children's clothing range that expands as your kids grow.

Dubbed Petit Pli, the clothing expands in both directions allowing it to continuously fit children as they grow. Ryan's current designs fit children from 6 to 36 months.

Petit Pli works by employing the negative Poisson's ratio, which Ryan first encountered during his previous studies in aeronautical engineering at Imperial College London. When stretched, materials that have this ratio - known as auxetics - become thicker perpendicular to the applied force - a phenomenon utilised in stents and biomedical implants.

It looks like a more advanced version of Michael J Fox's jacket in the future in Back To The Future II, which is able to adjust to fit his size.

The grid-like folds, on the outerwear point downward, so rain can easily run off. When it’s not in use, the jacket is tiny enough to fit in a parent’s pocket.

Yasin says he plans to sell Petit Pli in the future.

KEA is an intuitive reinvention of a radio remote control for drones says students Naomi Stieger and Dimitri Gerster. Created to enable a single person to simultaneously control a drone and its camera, KEA strives to change the hassle many find in creating ambitious aerial video recordings.

According to the World Health Organization, 5 per cent of the world's population is affected by deafness - a hidden disability. Pavithren Pakianathan from Singapore University of Technology and Design, with the help of others, designed a low cost spectacle add-on which allows the deaf and hard of hearing to visualise sounds using visual cues.

The system, invented by Artem Zenchenko from the Stroganov Moscow State Academy of arts and industry, consists of robot modules and induced charging stations. In essence, each module is a powerful vacuum cleaner. The system is designed to keep parks and squares clean with minimum involvement of human labour.

Blood reserves are rarely available in emerging economies. In 2015, 1.2 Million people died of major bleeding during surgery. Bloop designed by David Wojcik from the Hochschule für Gestaltung Schwäbisch Gmünd, is a reusable, affordable medical device making it possible to instantly and safely "re-use" a patient's own leaking blood.

Destined for people with loss of autonomy and the elderly, EzyGain created by Felix Botella, is a walking rehabilitation treadmill with a pelvis weight lightening process. Compact and easy to use, it has been designed to be integrated in small structures.

Focusing on usability, performance and stock wellbeing, Moray, created by Nicole Austin, is an innovative hand tool designed for sheep farmers to assist in the seasonal process of removing lambs tails, commonly known as docking.

The Multi-LIFE Bouy, created by Marc Samson, serves as an artificial reef if it gets lost at sea. Small fishes can hide and grow into this artificial reef, which bring more life into oceans and sustain fishing activities. When it gets washed up on shore, it can become a shoreline barrier.

Felix Mollinga wants you to think of Acoin as a USB flash drive for money. It stores cash electronically and displays the amount stored. Acoin anonymises electronic payments, by existing as an offline node in our online interconnected world.

WOLO, created by Shuk Kwan YAU and Tsang Ka Lai, includes a pair of temperature rings (parents) feeling children's body temperature, which create an emotional connection, a wearable health detecting band (children), and an app enables parents to monitor their children's health status remotely.

This lightweight and compact robotic prosthetic knee created by Xiaojun Sun, Fumihito Sugai and Shoichi Sato, has been built by fusing robotics and human body based on biomechanics. It can assist extending, bending and swinging knee, standing up, going up and down stairs, so as to improve mobility.

Pumeca Pump, invented by Izzat Mohtar, Faris Mazida, Subhi Bakhir and Suhaili Bahaudin, comes from Portable Mechanical Centrifugal Pump. It was designed with the purpose of transferring water from a water supply to paddy lot. It is suitable for small paddy farmers because of the low price and portable size.

Ferris Box is a piece of kinetic furniture designed by YoonJoong Kim and Jibaek Lee that can be adjusted easily by all types of users. Why? For better accessibility of varied heights of the storage units.

waytoB, made by Talita Holzer Saad and Robbie Fryers, is a smartphone and smartwatch solution to enable people with intellectual disabilities (ID) to navigate by themselves. It aims to aid people who are currently excluded from activities in society to integrate seamlessly and to become more independent.

Maattam, created by Asish Mohandas, is a retrofit system for transferring patients between different rest units such as a bed or an operating table. It eliminates occurrence of secondary injuries for the patients, and reduces manual labour for the workers involved, during patient transfer.

In 2050, 75 per cent of the world's population will live in cities. How can we move crowds of people around big cities by foot? Could we change their perception about walking along the city? The device is connected with pedestrians' smartphones via Bluetooth. Then, they introduce a destination before they depart and personalise their own route by introducing three tags or momentary wishes.

These three words will work as filters and the route will have a close relationship with words listed before, so shifts are totally customisable in relation to their mood. Timon just shows the direction, allowing the user to decide which turns to make and being focused on what is happening along the way. This way, the pedestrian's attention falls into the city landscape and allows them to enjoy it by moving in a healthy and clean way, or so hopes Juan Pablo Farre Pena from Elisava from Spain.

