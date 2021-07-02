Dolby showcases its latest Dolby Atmos Music mix studio

(Pocket-lint) - Dolby has showcased its latest Dolby Atmos Music-enabled studio in west London. Eastcote Studios is an independent studio founded in 1980 by Chaz Jankel from Ian Dury and The Blockheads and engineer Philip Bagenal.

The studio has been used by a huge number of artists in the past including Massive Attack (who recorded the seminal Blue Lines there), Depeche Mode, Adele, Arctic Monkeys, Suede and Kaiser Chiefs. It now boasts a compact but impressive Dolby Atmos mix room which you can see in this video:

The Studio is now owned by Martin Terefe who has produced Grammy and Brit-winning albums and worked with A-ha, Jason Mraz, Cat Stevens, Shawn Mendes and Yungblud.

Grammy-nominated engineer and producer Dyre Gormsen has also worked with Martin on many projects and will work in the new Dolby Atmos-enabled studio. New artist Henjila's latest single Yellow Face has been mixed in Atmos at the facility while Jack Savoretti's latest album Europiana has also been mixed in Atmos.

The mix room at Eastcote (below) is tiny and at the top of a spiral staircase - it goes to show that you don't need to have a massive facility to mix in Atmos. As well as the room, you can also see the Dolby Atmos Renderer software that's used in the video above.

Talking about the possibilities for Atmos in the future, Dyre Gormsen says: "Martin and I are... excited to use our skills and expertise at Eastcote and to embrace the new opportunities that Dolby Atmos will offer to us in creating and supporting some of the hottest new talents that are emerging in the music scene."

Writing by Dan Grabham.