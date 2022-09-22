(Pocket-lint) - DJI has launched its latest smartphone gimbal, the Osmo Mobile 6, with some exciting new features.

Much like the DJI OM 5, the Osmo Mobile 6 is a compact and lightweight 3-axis gimbal with a built-in extension rod.

Interestingly, this model reverts to the previous Osmo branding, much like the recently launched Osmo Action 3.

This was abandoned with after the third generation, with the following models being referred to as simply the OM 4 and OM 5.

We're not sure what has brought about this change in naming strategy, but whatever the case may be, the Osmo Mobile 6 looks like it brings some solid upgrades to the table.

Firstly, the gimbal can now accommodate larger smartphones than before, even chunky ones with cases.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

It also comes with ActiveTrack 5.0, which promises more stable tracking at longer distances and can now follow subjects that turn to the side or spin.

We think ActiveTrack is one of the most useful features that DJI's gimbals offer, so improvements to the tech are always welcome news.

Another new feature is Quick Launch for iPhones, which DJI claims will get you up and running three times quicker than usual.

Essentially, unfolding the gimbal and attaching your iPhone will trigger a Mimo app alert that will take you straight into the camera view. Pretty handy.

Elsewhere, we get all the usual features like time lapses, panorama mode and gesture controls.

The Osmo Mobile 6 comes with a magnetic phone clamp, tripod, power cable, wrist strap and storage pouch.

It's available from today at a price of €169 / £145 from DJI's website, with other retailers to follow.

squirrel_widget_5902971

Writing by Luke Baker.