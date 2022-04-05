DJI introduces the Mic, a $329 clip-on with a touchscreen

(Pocket-lint) - DJI, best known for its drones, has a new product: the Mic.

The Mic is a wireless clip-on that offers 24-bit, 48KHz audio capture at up to an 820-ft distance. Billed as DJI's first dedicated audio recording system, the Mic can output through a 3.5mm jack, Lightning, and USB-C. It has two transmitters, each with built-in microphones. Both support omnidirectional audio, which DJI said is ideal for multi-person interviews or "small studio" operations.

"With DJI Mic, you can now easily record audio that matches the quality of your videos", said DJI in its announcement. "It's ideal for creators looking to gain an edge and elevate their content to the next level. It delivers exceptional sound quality and dual-channel recording at distances of up to 250 metres. Switch on, connect, and record crystal-clear audio on the go."

If any of this interests you, the Mic is now available in the US. But it costs $329. That's quite a lot, although this isn't your typical clip-on mic. It's an entire system packed with premium features.

Elevate your audio with DJI Mic.



Just switch on, connect, and record crystal-clear audio on the go - perfect for any creator.



Available to order in the US now: https://t.co/HYRBM1LOAH pic.twitter.com/n67MRd4Fva — DJI (@DJIGlobal) April 4, 2022

For instance, the Mic offers sensitivity adjustments from -12dB to +12dB as well as variable gain, and it has a furry accessory to help cut down on ambient disruptions such as wind. Other features include up to 14 hours of onboard memory and up to 15 hours of battery life. The system includes a touchscreen, too, for you to easily access channel selection and input/output settings.

There's even an integrated back clip and clip magnets available, for you to conveniently attach the Mic to whatever you desire.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.