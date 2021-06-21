Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Grab the DJI OM4 smartphone gimbal for up to 29 percent off over Prime Day

- The OM 4 connects to your phone and associated app using Bluetooth

(Pocket-lint) - Last year DJI introduced the OM 4, a new entry to its popular smartphone gimbal range. Now, it's been reduced for the Prime Day sales in both the US and UK.

In the US, it's down to $119 from $149 while in the UK it's reduced from £139 to £99, a saving of 20 and 29 percent respectively. 

The OM 4 connects to your phone and associated app using Bluetooth. The new gimbal introduced a new magnetic attachment as well as some advanced shooting modes. You can choose between using a metal grip with extendable arms to hold your phone in place or using the magnetic metal disk that sticks to the back of your phone.

There are Timelapse, Motionlapse and Hyperlapse modes - Motonlapse is a timelapse where the phone moves between two points as the footage is captured. DynamicZoom mimics that a cinematic look. There are also slow-motion, sport and panorama modes, too. 

The OM 4 also has a standard 3/8-inch screw thread so you can attach it to a tripod. There are also mini tripod legs supplied with it, too. 

