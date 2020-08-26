(Pocket-lint) - DJI might announce the Osmo Mobile 4 smartphone gimbal soon. But it could be abbreviated as the OM 4, according to WinFuture.

WinFuture's Roland Quant also shared a short video of the upcoming gimbal on Twiitter. The trailer reveals two new magnetic mounts that let you snap your phone into place. It appears as though the OM 4 works with a pre-attached magnetic disk or claw on the back of your phone, which is what allows you to quickly use the handset with the gimbal. Previously, with the Osmo Mobile 3, you had to slide your phone into a claw mount.

The video also goes through the OM 4’s software, including the dynamic zoom feature, or dolly zoom effect, which lets you auto-zoom out as your phone's camera moves forward, as well as gesture control and hyperlapse, the latter two of which are also available with the Osmo Mobile 3.

WinFuture further shared a collection images showing the two mounts and the gimbal from every angle.

The Osmo Mobile 4 can work for up 15 hours per us,e thanks to its 2,450mAh battery that charges via USB-C. It should cost about €150. It's reportedly set to launch imminently, and judging by the size and scope of these leaked press renders, we'd guess that's probably true.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.