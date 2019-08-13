The ultimate smartphone gimbal - designed to steady video footage capture in real-time - returns for round three: say hello to the DJI Osmo Mobile 3.

The follow-up to the secon-gen model - which we rather loved, when reviewed in the middle of 2018 - brings an improved design in a number of ways.

First, it folds! As this gimbal system is relatively chunky, the ability to fold it down makes it far more portable. And there's a carry case and pounch included to keep it protected too.

Second, there's a tripod screw mount on the bottom, rather than the clunky platform of the second-gen model. As the Osmo Mobile 3 can track subjects - including activation with gesture control, for automated tracking of yourself - this makes a solid platform for when shooting solo.

Third, the trigger control present on the first-gen (but absent from the second-gen) returns. This can be used for quick re-centering of the phone. The joystick and zoom controls remain, too, ensuring lots of control to motorise capture is available all within a thumb's reach.

Best of all, the Osmo 3 is no more expensive than its predecessor. It's available now, priced £119 for the Combo kit (complete with case, strap and tripod legs).

We got to sample the product at DJI's HQ in China ahead of its official unveiling. Check out our fuller first thoughts below: