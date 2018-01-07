DJI Osmo Mobile 2 is a cheaper, better smartphone stabiliser than the first

DJI already offered an excellent solution for those who want to turn their smartphones into steadycams, but has announced an upgrade that is improved, lightweight and, perhaps most importantly, significantly cheaper.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 2 is a handheld device you strap your phone into and it ensures that video and stills are captured with as little camera shake as possible - even when in motion.

It had DJI's proprietary SmoothTrack technology built in, plus a three-axis gimbal that compensates for any juddery movements or camera positions.

There are shutter controls on the grip. You can also turn your phone's camera into a more professional snapper, with ISO and shutter speed controls.

Where the Osmo Mobile 2 differs from its predecessor most, in tech terms, is that you can now also mount your phone in portrait mode. Previously you could only take shots in landscape.

It retails for £139 and will be exclusively available for order from Apple.com, with pre-orders starting on 23 January. The device will ship from early February.

DJI has also announced the Ronin-S, a similar single-handed stabiliser for DSLR and mirrorless cameras. It will be available in the second quarter of 2018. Pricing is yet to be revealed.