DJI Osmo Mobile 2 is a cheaper, better smartphone stabiliser than the first
DJI already offered an excellent solution for those who want to turn their smartphones into steadycams, but has announced an upgrade that is improved, lightweight and, perhaps most importantly, significantly cheaper.
The DJI Osmo Mobile 2 is a handheld device you strap your phone into and it ensures that video and stills are captured with as little camera shake as possible - even when in motion.
It had DJI's proprietary SmoothTrack technology built in, plus a three-axis gimbal that compensates for any juddery movements or camera positions.
There are shutter controls on the grip. You can also turn your phone's camera into a more professional snapper, with ISO and shutter speed controls.
Where the Osmo Mobile 2 differs from its predecessor most, in tech terms, is that you can now also mount your phone in portrait mode. Previously you could only take shots in landscape.
It retails for £139 and will be exclusively available for order from Apple.com, with pre-orders starting on 23 January. The device will ship from early February.
DJI has also announced the Ronin-S, a similar single-handed stabiliser for DSLR and mirrorless cameras. It will be available in the second quarter of 2018. Pricing is yet to be revealed.
- Want to buy SpotMini? Boston Dynamics will sell its robot hellhound
- Best UK deals: AKG C50BT reduced to £59.99
- Watch Boston Dynamics' robots escape the lab
- Ever wonder how your Ocado shopping is picked?
- LittleBits releases four new affordable inventor kits to get kids building
- Ticketmaster sees a future where your face is your ticket
- Elon Musk is 'super serious' about starting a candy company
- What is Android Things and when will the first devices arrive?
- The best Bank Holiday deals: Get a great tech deal
- May the 4th be with you: Best gadgets and toys to celebrate Star Wars day
Comments