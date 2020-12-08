(Pocket-lint) - Nerf has introduced a new Mandalorian-themed toy rifle for this holiday season. It costs a whopping $120 in the US.

Called The Mandalorian’s Amban Phase-pulse blaster, it’s over four feet long, has a light-up scope, and emits four blaster sounds and four charging sounds. It runs on two AAA batteries and loads a standard Nerf Elite dart. Kids (or adults) simply need to push the white handle below the scope to reload, and there’s a button on the scope collar to turn toggle the light.

It's unclear how far it'll shoot. But Nerf sad the gun does have attachment points so you can quickly throw it around your back.

The new Nerf blaster will be available for pre-order from 7 December 2020 at 1pm PT/4pm ET, though it won't ship until spring 2021, which means you won't get it in time for Christmas for you or a loved one.

Maybe slip a photo of it in their stocking? No?

Writing by Maggie Tillman.