Alienware has unveiled its latest gaming monitor at CES 2023. It's called the AW2524H, and it's aimed squarely at competitive gamers.

Alienware shows off its 500Hz esports monitor at CES

The new display forgoes resolution in favour of blazing-fast speed and was developed with input from esports professionals.

It has a 1080p Fast IPS panel with a 480Hz native refresh rate, which can be overclocked to 500Hz. Perfect for games like CS:GO.

It boasts a 0.5 millisecond grey-to-grey response time which eliminates ghosting and blurring.

As you might expect, there's support for Nvidia G-Sync, and it also covers 99 per cent of the sRGB colour space.

Meanwhile, TUV-certified ComfortView Plus reduces blue light for late-night gaming sessions.

The stand has a unique hexagonal shape, which reduces its footprint on the desk and allows for optimum keyboard placement, leaving loads of space for flick shots.

There's also a retractable headset hanger, which helps keep your battle station neat and tidy.

Last but not least, there's a USB type-A port on the monitor that supports Nvidia Reflex latency analysis, for the most obsessive performance-seekers.

There has been no word on pricing or availability just yet, but if you're big into competitive shooters, this is certainly one to look out for in the coming months.