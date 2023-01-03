Alienware shows off its 500Hz esports monitor at CES

(Pocket-lint) - Alienware has unveiled its latest gaming monitor at CES 2023. It's called the AW2524H, and it's aimed squarely at competitive gamers.
The new display forgoes resolution in favour of blazing-fast speed and was developed with input from esports professionals.
It has a 1080p Fast IPS panel with a 480Hz native refresh rate, which can be overclocked to 500Hz. Perfect for games like CS:GO.
It boasts a 0.5 millisecond grey-to-grey response time which eliminates ghosting and blurring.
As you might expect, there's support for Nvidia G-Sync, and it also covers 99 per cent of the sRGB colour space.
Meanwhile, TUV-certified ComfortView Plus reduces blue light for late-night gaming sessions.
The stand has a unique hexagonal shape, which reduces its footprint on the desk and allows for optimum keyboard placement, leaving loads of space for flick shots.
There's also a retractable headset hanger, which helps keep your battle station neat and tidy.
Last but not least, there's a USB type-A port on the monitor that supports Nvidia Reflex latency analysis, for the most obsessive performance-seekers.
There has been no word on pricing or availability just yet, but if you're big into competitive shooters, this is certainly one to look out for in the coming months.