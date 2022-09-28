Alienware now has a more affordable QD-OLED ultrawide gaming monitor

(Pocket-lint) - In early 2022 Alienware revealed the world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor. Now the company has a new model with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology and a cheaper price tag.

The original 34-inch Alienware AW3423DW gaming monitor garnered high praise from various reviewers so now the company is expanding the line-up.

The updated model (AW3423DWF) has some minor changes. Swapping Nvidia G-sync compatibility in favour of AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and dropping the refresh rate down from 175Hz to 165Hz. Otherwise, though, things are mostly the same and that's no bad thing.

This is a 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 QD-OLED panel with quantum dot technology. It has VESA HDR 400 as well as a blazing-fast 0.1ms GtG response time. It also supports the latest generation of game consoles and a variable refresh rate (VRR) of up to 120Hz if you're gaming that way.

A 1800R curve, 99.3% DCI-P3/149% sRGB colour gamut, 1000 nits peaks brightness and a million to one contrast ratio round off an appealing package. The QD-OLED technology is likely the biggest draw though and this promises high peak luminance and greater colour range than many other gaming monitors out there.

It's available in the dark side of the moon colourway and comes with a three-year limited warranty as standard.

The good news is it's more affordable than the previous model as well, and will retail for USD $1,099.99 or CAD $1,399.99 when it releases in November.

Writing by Adrian Willings.