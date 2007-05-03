Creative launches Zen Stone MP3 player
Creative's new Zen Stone is a 1GB MP3 player designed for those with an "active lifestyle". Buzzwords aside, it is mighty small, mighty colourful and looks mighty simple to use.
Available in six glossy colours (black, white, red, blue, pink and green) with the capacity to store up to 500 songs, the Creative Zen Stone will do random shuffles through your music files, or gives you playlist folders and favourite artists as navigational options. The battery life is a claimed "up to 10 hours" and it will cost you a mere £27.99 - cheap enough to get one in every colour. They certainly look good enough to eat.
A direct rival to Apple's iPod Shuffle, recently released in five fruity colourways and priced at £55, the Zen Stone certainly wins the price war.
Creative will be promoting the Zen Stone's suitability for use as a secondary MP3 player, perfect to chuck in your gym bag or take out jogging, while we think they'd make fantastic "mini-me" for your full-fat Creative Zen.
- Amazing deal: Get the Huawei P20 Pro 128GB with 30GB data for £33 a month
- 7 most ridiculous royal wedding-themed merchandise
- Google might be making a HoloLens-like AR headset called A65
- Broadband Bargains: Save over £380 on TalkTalk 24 month broadband
- Black Friday UK 2018: How to get the best best Black Friday deals in the UK
Comments