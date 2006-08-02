Creative announce Creative ZEN Neeon 2 MP3 player

Creative has announced a new successor to its Neeon MP3 player. The new model, called the Creative ZEN Neeon 2, features a new colour screen and changeable creative Stik-On decorative covers.

Measuring 81mm x 42mm x 12.5mm and weighing only 50g, this miniature player will come in either 4GB, 2GB or 1GB of storage capacities, and feature a built-in FM tuner, voice recorder, line in recording and a 1.5-inch colour display for users to view both photos and videos.

If that wasn't enough to woo, then Creative is also offering the new MP3 player in 5 brushed-metal backplate colours and a range of Stik-On skins, each set featuring 4 characters that represent different music genres.

"Following the success of our very popular ZEN Neeon, we designed the ZEN Neeon 2 with the aim to offer users even more functions and customisability", said Joseph Liow, Vice President of Creative Technology Ltd and General Manager of Creative Labs Asia.

Other noteworthy features include 20 hours of continuous audio playback or up to 8 hours of continuous video playback from one charge and the ability to record directly from other audio sources such as CD/DVD players, turntables, and cassette tape players.

No word as yet from Creative in the UK as to when the player will be available and how much, although we expect it will be here before Christmas.