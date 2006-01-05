  CES 2006: Creative launch wireless webcam

Creative has announced the launch of a wireless webcam that will connect to any wireless network.

Called the Live! Wireless web camera the device comes with a wireless server, which quickly detects a wireless router and configures settings automatically.

Users then create their own secure web address, exclusively dedicated to showing the view from their WebCam. The included Creative Internet Camera Center software enables viewing of simultaneous live video feeds from up to four different cameras on a single screen. Users can also create up to four secure guest accounts to share live video with friends and family.

“We designed the Live! Wireless to provide an easy, affordable way to experience remote video monitoring”, said Dr. Jeff Stoen, general manager of camera products at Creative. “You get your own customized web address free of charge, and you can see live video, or use motion detection and send pictures to email. You can even access MP3 music, photos and files from your home PC when you're at work”.

Equipped with Wi-Fi 802.11g connectivity, the Live! Wireless offers real-time video at 640x480 resolution. Additional settings allow users to remotely enable or disable motion detection, specify the number of images attached to an email, the number of emails sent in a day, as well as the interval between email alerts. The Live! Wireless server includes a USB2.0 port, so users can plug in a USB mass storage device for remote access to personal files - such as MP3 and video files, digital photos and documents.

The Live! Wireless will be available this month in America for US$199.99. UK pricing and availability has yet to be set.