Creative to announce new device next week
Creative is expected to announce a new MP3 or media player next week on the 8 December Pocket-lint.co.uk has learnt.
Details on the new player are sketchy, but already rumours are starting to surface on the web as to what player may or may not offer.
What we can tell you, is that, Sim Wong Hoo, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Creative Worldwide, will be making a global announcement from the heart of London and then darting off to Paris to make a European statement.
From there he will be flying to America to officially launch the product in the US.
The event will be held at the British Academy of Film & Television Arts in London and Creative is promising an opportunity to discover its hot new talent.
Pocket-lint.co.uk will be at the event and bring you all the news as it happens.
We will keep you posted.
