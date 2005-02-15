Creative drop price on MuVo range

Creative has announced a new pricing strategy across its MuVo Range only months after launching the music players suggesting perhaps the stock isn't selling as well as the company might have hoped.



Pricing highlights include a drop in price for the MuVo Micro N200 and the MuVo V200 however the Creative Zen Micro or Touch haven't changed price.



Either way its good news for anyone about to buy one of the new players.



Creative MuVo Micro N200

- 128MB = £49.99 (was £59.99)

- 256MB = £69.99 (was £79.99)

- 512MB = £89.99 (was £99.99)

- 1GB = £129.99 (was £149.99)



Creative MuVo V200

- 128MB = £49.99 (was £59.99)

- 256MB = £69.99 (was £79.99)

- 512MB = £89.99 (was £99.99)

- 1GB = £129.99 (was £149.99)



