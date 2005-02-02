Creative launch MPEG-4 camcorder in US

Creative has entered into the MPEG-4 camcorder market with the launch of a new camcorder in the US. Called the Creative DiVi Cam 316 the unit doubles up as all-in-one offering digital camera, webcam, MP3 player and voice recorder.

The Creative DiVi CAM 316 is equipped with an effective 3.1-Megapixels CMOS sensor capable of recording video with audio at up to 640 x 480 resolutions in MPEG-4 format.

In addition, the Creative DiVi CAM 316 can capture still images of up to 6.6 Megapixels in resolution by interpolation. With images at 2976 x 2232 pixels in size, users can capture the finer details that were not previously possible, while the 4x digital zoom allows users to capture objects that are far away in sight. Both video and still images recorded can be stored onto the integrated 16MB memory or add-on SD card (expandable up to 512MB).

The Creative DiVi CAM 316 measures only 70 (W) x 37 (D) x 90 (H) mm, and weighs only 136grams. Its unique design allows its 1.6in swivel LCD display to be rotated 270°, which enables shooting candid photos, capturing video at odd angles and taking self-portraits.

The unit will cost US$149.00 however no UK date has been confirmed yet.