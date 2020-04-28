Casio's latest limited edition G-Shock watch is NASA themed

Casio has unveiled the latest limited edition G-Shock watch being added to its product line, and this one is an all-white space inspired timepiece.

The watch - model DW5600NASA20-7CR for those interested - is collaboration between Casio and NASA, and features the organisation's logo on the front, as well as 'National Aeronautics and Space Administration' on the lower band and the American flag on the upper band.

Unlike the recently announced GBD-H1000, this one isn't a smartwatch. Just a really cool, limited run digital timepiece.

There's an engraving of the moon in the stainless steel plate on the underside of the watch case.

That's not all either. It has a unique EL backlight behind the digital watch face that shows an image of the moon when illuminated.

As you'd expect from a G-Shock watch, it's shock resistant and features 200 metre water resistance plus the staple Flash Alert feature and a 1/100 second stopwatch. It measures 48.9 x 42.8 x 13.4mm and weighs just 53 grams.

Casio hasn't stated exactly how limited this run of watches is, but, the custom DW5600 watch is available to order now for $130 directly from GShock.com in the US, and comes with its own limited edition watch case/tin which - again - is white, black, red and features the US stars and stripes flag on the side.

Any orders of the watch placed now are expected to ship between 6-8 May, due to a surge in early orders, which is understandable.