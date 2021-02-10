BT's Advanced Home Phone with Alexa shows that voice assistants truly are now everywhere

(Pocket-lint) - The news of a new home phone from BT is no longer noteworthy, but the company's new Advanced Digital Home Phone has a trick up its sleeve.

It has Amazon Alexa built-in, meaning you can ask Alexa any of the usual interactions and instructions that you'd have on an Echo speaker including controlling other smart devices. It's not hands-free, though - you will need to press the dedicated Alexa button to invoke the assistant.

The phone boasts a range of around 50 meters indoors, boasts a 2-inch colour screen, long-lasting battery life (240 hours in standby) and works with BT Digital Voice service for clear and crisp HD calling. For this, you need to pair your Digital Home Phone to their Smart Hub 2 router.

The handset will be available to all who take out a BT Broadband and Digital Voice service. BT is planning to run all landline calls over broadband by 2025 so it can subsequently turn off the older copper network.

It's also compatible with Call Diversion - diverting to a mobile number - Multi Call and Call Protect to block nuisance calls.

The phone is available in single, dual, triple and quad packs.

Writing by Dan Grabham.