Audio brand Bose is about to explore a device area that it has never trodden before: sunglasses.

Bose Frames are now available for pre-order and come in two styles, with Alto looking a bit like Ray-Ban Wayfarers and Rondo being more circular in frame design.

These aren't just sunglasses, however. The Bose glasses also contain speakers in the arms that direct sound directly into your ears rather than publicly.

They will also be unlocked to use Bose AR technology via a free software update in the future. It is an audio-only augmented reality technology platform that will combine with specific apps to utilise "contextual audio to deliver first-of-a-kind experiences". That will include fitness, travel and games applications.

Bose Frames will be available from January 2019 and will provide up to three-and-a-half hours of playback between charges. They weight 45g and the lenses are capable of blocking up to 99 per cent of UVA/UVB rays.

They are only listed in the US at present, priced at $199.95 a pair, regardless of whether you choose the Alto or Rondo designs.

You can pre-order your pair from bose's dedicated webpage and they will also become available in Bose stores from early next year.