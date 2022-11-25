Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

This Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card is at its lowest ever price

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
(Pocket-lint) - The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC might not be the newest or even the most powerful GPU around, but it's still a bargain. This is a 30-series Nvidia graphics card, giving you access to some great graphical processing power and other highlights like Nvidia's DLSS and Reflex technologies, but now for less. 

If you've not upgraded your graphics card for a while or are shopping for the perfect gift for the PC gamer in your life, then this deal is worth a look. 

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC - save $79.50 now just $450

It's great to see an RTX 3070 at a reasonable price and this one is well worth considering now. 

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC - save £74.45 now £517.55

This graphics card is also nicely discounted in the UK too. 

If the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC doesn't pique your interest, there are plenty of other Zotac graphics cards currently on offer with some even less than $200. 

The 3070 though is not only really well priced but is also a high-end card from the 30-series of Nvidia graphics card with more than enough power to drive 1440p or 4K monitors, play the latest games and enjoy all the PC gaming has to offer. You also get access to play games with ray tracing turned on and make the most of the RT cores to do just that. 

It's also built with Zotac's powerboost technology to give a balance of better performance and longevity to ensure your card lasts and lasts. If you want to you can also use the power of this RTX 3070 for live streaming or just capturing gameplay footage for content creation, so it's well worth a purchase. Especially at this price. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.
Sections Black Friday PC Gaming