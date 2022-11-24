This Acer Nitro 27-inch monitor is now just £149.99/$169.99 for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - If you've been looking for an excuse to buy a fast refresh rate gaming monitor or an extra 27-inch panel for your gaming space, then look no further than this Black Friday deal.

This Acer Nitro monitor is already fairly affordable, but not is even cheaper and with an IPS panel, 1080p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate it's pretty appealing too.

This Acer Nitro XF273S monitor has a number of highlights including AMD Freesync Premium tech which should mean smooth and sleek visuals along with a 1MS response time and 165Hz refresh rate.

If you're a competitive gamer who likes to play shooters and other fast-paced games at 1080p, then this Nitro monitor may well make for an excellent purchase. Pro players swear by 27-inch panels after all. But even if you're just looking for an extra monitor for your desk then this is an option.

It has features that include blue light filtering to be easy on your eyes but also a splendid IPS panel which is perfect for gaming.

It's also pleasantly affordable for Black Friday.

