NZXT's awesome hot-swappable Function keyboards are cheaper this Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - We thoroughly approved of NZXT's first entry into the keyboard space and those keyboards are now even better thanks to these Black Friday discounts.

The Function mechanical keyboard series, as it's known, includes a full-size keyboard, Tenkeyless and MiniTKL version, all available in different colours and with a choice of switches. But what's most interesting is the hot-swappable key switch design, which is an unusual sight on an affordable main-brand gaming keyboard.

NZXT is running as bunch of deals at Amazon UK and Amazon US that are worth checking out, but the keyboards are particularly appealing:

NZXT Function MiniTKL - save £35, now £64 The tiny keyboard is also available at a low price in the UK.

We thoroughly enjoyed the Function MiniTKL keyboard when we reviewed it.

It's a cleverly designed keyboard that features a standard bottom row layout, hot-swappable switch design, per-key RGB lighting, onboard profiles and lighting and much more. It's fantastic looking, comfortable to type on and thoroughly appealing.

For the price, it offers many features that you'd only likely see on much more expensive keyboards and now it's discounted too.

Each of the sizes is available at a lower price now, so if you've been considering it, be sure to take a look and don't miss out.

Writing by Adrian Willings.