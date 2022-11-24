Save a whopping $800/£800 on this 38-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor

(Pocket-lint) - If you believe that bigger is better, then you're bound to like the look of this LG UltraGear gaming monitor.

It's a real whopper, but it's usually fairly expensive. Not any more thanks to this fantastic Black Friday deal that knocks over $800/£800 off the usual asking price.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

These LG UltraGear monitors are popular amongst gamers and reviewers.

This one features a brilliant 38-inch Nano IPS panel that promises "breathtaking immersion" and an ultra-fast 1ms response time along with up to 175Hz refresh rate.

This is a beast of a gaming monitor with a large curved screen and a 21:9 aspect ratio sporting a 3840 x 1600 resolution. Other highlights include VESA-certified Display HDR 400, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and a wide colour spectrum (98% DCI-P3 colour gamut),

This monitor also has some backlighting in the form of Sphere Lighting 2.0 which is designed to sync with either sound or video from your game to add even more depth to your gaming experience.

All told this LG UltraGear monitor should be a brilliant addition to your gaming setup. If you want to play the latest triple-A titles and make the most of the graphics on offer then it's a sensible purchase.

Even more so thanks to this Black Friday discount.

Writing by Adrian Willings.