The bonkers Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor now has a $700 discount

Pocket-lint The bonkers Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor now has a $700 discount
(Pocket-lint) - There's no denying that the Samsung Odyssey Ark is something special. An absolutely massive monitor that is full of intrigue and features that include the ability to use it in portrait mode. 

But just like its size, the Ark also comes with a hefty price tag to match. It's usually an eye-watering $3,499.99 but with the Black Friday deals that are currently running, it's currently $700 less, making it a more palatable $2,799.99. 

A serious deal on a serious gaming monitor. Just make sure you have the desk space. 

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is an utterly huge 55-inch monitor that packs 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and more. All this is with a Quantum Mini LED display that looks incredible. 

We saw this monitor in person and thought it offered both superbly bright visuals and incredibly vibrant image quality as well. This is a curved gaming monitor that's designed to immerse you in your gaming experiences. But it also has a portrait mode so you can scroll through endless TikToks presumably. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.