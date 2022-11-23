The tiny Corsair K65 RGB Mini now has a tiny price tag too

(Pocket-lint) - The Corsair K65 RGB Mini is an excellent 60% keyboard with glorious RGB lighting and a brilliant design. It's now discounted for Black Friday.

This compact keyboard is a great addition to your gaming space, giving you plenty of room for your mouse and other things while also still delivering the gaming goods.

The Corsair K65 RGB Mini is a brilliant device, it's a tiny keyboard that packs plenty of punch - with features that include an 8,000Hz polling rate, 20 layers of RGB lighting, and more. Though it doesn't have swappable switches like the Corsair K70 Pro Mini wireless (which is also discounted at the moment), it's still a great-looking keyboard and a pleasure to game on too.

Sure 60% keyboards aren't for everyone. If you need a numpad for work or all the keys that a full-sized keyboard offer then this might not be for you. But if space is at a premium or you just favour compact peripherals then the K65 RGB Mini is a great buy.

We found very few faults with this keyboard when we reviewed it and at this price it's much more appealing.

Writing by Adrian Willings.