Our favourite gaming keyboard, the Logitech G915 TKL, is now $70/£95 less than usual

The Logitech G915 TKL has long been one of our favourite keyboards thanks to its low profile design, quiet key switches, good-looking design and more. It's usually pretty expensive though. Not any more thanks to this Black Friday deal which sees the keyboard discounted in both the US and UK.

Logitech G915 TKL - save $70 now $159.99 The G915 TKL is available with clicky, linear or tactile switches and you can get a discount on the white or black model. So it's a perfect purchase. View offer

The Logitech G915 TKL is a fantastic tenkeyless gaming keyboard that's easy on the eye, beautifully crafted and designed to be compact without compromise. It can manage as many as 135 days before it needs to be charged if you don't turn the RGB on, which is fairly insane.

Other highlights include both Lightspeed wireless or Bluetooth connectivity, Lightsync capable RGB lighting, a brushed aluminium top case and dedicated media keys.

It's easily one of our favourite keyboards by far and at this price, it's not to be missed.

