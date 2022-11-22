Upgrade your stream production quality with this GoXLR Mini deal

(Pocket-lint) - The TC Helicon GoXLR Mini is a superb device for streamers and content creators. It's an excellent audio interface and preamp for XLR mics, but also a mixer that lets you combine and control multiple audio sources into one broadcast mix for your Twitch or YouTube stream.

Now it's nicely discounted for Black Friday, making it even more appealing.

The GoXLR Mini is one of our favourite devices to use with an XLR microphone and upgrade your stream's production quality. It's good enough to power even gain hungry mics like the Shure SM7B and offers on-the-fly hardware controls for volume control, muting and even a bleep button.

Other highlights include the software controls for noise gate, compressor and EQ settings, so you can tweak your microphone for broadcast quality while also eliminating pesky background noise.

WIth all the custom settings and audio routing for virtual sources like game audio, music, Discord chat and more, the GoXLR Mini is a powerful tool to add to your streaming arsenal.

Writing by Adrian Willings.