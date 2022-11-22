Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

This AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is an utter bargain with two free games included

(Pocket-lint) - Graphics cards have been notoriously expensive over the last few years, but they don't have to be.

If you're shopping to build a budget gaming PC or to upgrade your ageing machine, then there are deals worth looking at this Black Friday

One such deal comes in the form of this MSI Gaming AMD Radeon RX 6600 GPU. This is a compact graphics card capable of delivering a solid experience when gaming at 1080p. It packs 8GB of GDDR6 RAM and AMD RDNA 2 architecture that's designed to give you the "ultimate 1080p gaming experience" without breaking the bank. 

For Black Friday this already affordable graphics card is now even cheaper.

In the US the MSI Gaming AMD Radeon RX 6600 is now 26% cheaper, with $75 knocked off the usual price making it $209.99. That's the lowest price it's been so far. As if that wasn't enough, when you buy this graphics card you can also get two free games as well. You'll get an email after purchase with a redemption code to get the games, certainly a bonus treat. 

There are offers elsewhere too. The same graphics card is down to £249.99, its lowest price yet

Writing by Adrian Willings.
