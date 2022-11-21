The Corsair K70 PRO Mini Wireless is now its lowest price yet

(Pocket-lint) - The white model of the tiny but awesome Corsair K70 Pro Mini wireless is now available for its lowest price yet with 33% off the usual price tag.

This is a compact keyboard that we've tried and thoroughly loved. It's a 60% keyboard with awesome features, including swappable key switches, a durable aluminium frame, PBT double-shot keycaps and a snazzy white design.

The keyboard is usually $179.99, but with the Black Friday deals currently available, it's just $119.99, which is $60 less than normal.

It's worth noting that there are several versions available with differing switch options you can choose from Cherry MX Blue clicky, Cherry MX Speed switches or Cherry MX Brown tactile. There are the ones with deals, though you can still buy the Cherry MX Red Linear model, but that's not as cheap. The Cherry MX Speed option is probably the best option for gamers, with the Blue and Brown being best for typists.

Sadly there aren't any current discounts on the same keyboard in the UK just yet, though there are some other deals from Corsair worth taking a look at.

