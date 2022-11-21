Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 is now at its lowest price ever

(Pocket-lint) - The Elgato Stream Deck is an awesome bit of kit for controlling your stream, your smart home devices, creating various actions you can carry out on the fly and more.

It's a brilliant addition to your gaming space and if you want to make your stream more professional or just make yourself more efficient in productivity terms then this is a great bit of kit to buy. It's one of those products that you didn't know you needed until you buy one and it improves your life.

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is currently available for its lowest price ever on Amazon, that's $30 off making it $119.99.

This Stream Deck packs in 15 different keys which are programmable not only with macros and custom actions, but you can also add your own icons and gifs so you can see what does what at a glance.

The Stream Deck really shines with multi-actions where you can just press a single button and have all sorts of things happen at once, including having lights turn on, programs launch, volumes automatically adjust and more besides.

This is a great tool with a variety of uses and endless programmability. Though there are only 15 buttons, you can also create folders and folders within folders containing even more controls. So the possibilities are tantalising and at this price it's well worth grabbing.

