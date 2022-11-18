The awesome HyperX Quadcast S is currently an utter bargain

(Pocket-lint) - One of the best USB microphones we've used currently has a decent discount during the Black Friday sales.

The HyperX QuadCast S is a fantastic-looking USB microphone that's packed full of features including a built-in pop filter, shock mount and RGB lighting too. So it looks great when you're streaming but also captures amazing quality without breaking the bank.

This stunning microphone is now available for a lot less than usual thanks to Black Friday discounts.

HyperX QuadCast S - save £70 In the UK the QuadCast S has £70 knocked off its usual price making it more appealing. This is the all-time low price for this microphone, so it's worth grabbing now. View offer

Why the HyperX Quadcast S is great

Like the original QuadCast, the QuadCast S is packed full of tech and useful features including a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, built-in pop filter, a tap-to-mute sensor and more.

It boasts four polar patterns - Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional and a frequency response of 20Hz–20kHz with a 48kHz/16-bit sample rate. All this means it can capture great audio while eliminating pops, bangs and pesky background noise with ease.

The main focus of the QuadCast S is style though, with the addition of dynamic RGB lighting effects included to add style and snazz to your streaming efforts.

The QuadCast S is capable of being mounted on most boom arms thanks to support for both 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch threads. Meaning you can get it up in the air, close to your mouth and in view of your camera. Ideal if you're looking to stand out from the crowd while streaming. QuadCast S will be customisable via HyperX's NGENUITY software, giving you options to customise the RGB to fit your personal taste.

Now you'll be able to look good and sound great too.

