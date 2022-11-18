Logitech's StreamCam is a bargain during the Black Friday sales

(Pocket-lint) - The Logitech StreamCam is easily one of our favourite webcams from the last few years.

It's capable, well-built and good looking too. This is a high-quality webcam that's aimed at modern video creators looking to stream on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and more. But it's equally as good for Microsoft Teams, Zoom and other video calls.

Now the StreamCam is considerably more affordable than usual thanks to the Black Friday discounts. In the US the StreamCam is now just $96 during the Black Friday sales. Meanwhile, in the UK, you can grab it for £74.99 which is £64 less than normal.

The StreamCam is a 1080p/60 FPS capable webcam that's designed to make you look great on calls. It sports a handy mounting system for popping on top of your monitor but also is tripod mountable.

The StreamCam is one of our top webcam recommendations and it's even more worth eyeing up with a discount like this.

StreamCam can also be used to capture both landscape and portrait-style video, making it ideal for recording footage for social media and stories for Instagram and Facebook.

It promises crisp 1080p video capture with AI-enabled facial tracking that allows for smart focus and accurate exposure during recordings.

The StreamCam also works withLogitech Capture softwarewhich allows you to stream directly to your preferred social platform as well as doing things like tieing in recording from two webcams at once, adding live text overlays, filters and more.

As you'd expect StreamCam also supports XSplit and Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), so you can loop it into your current streaming setup with ease. So grab it now to upgrade your video efforts.

