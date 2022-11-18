Check out this amazing deal on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight

(Pocket-lint) - The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is one of our favourite lightweight gaming mice and it's now available for its lowest price ever. This is one of the first times the mouse has been discounted and for Black Friday it is as affordable as it is light (nearly).

The black or white model of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is currently available for £94.99 at Amazon, that's £45 less than the recommended retail price and a real bargain for one of the best and most popular gaming mice around.

This mouse weighs in at just 63 grams, making it one of the lightest gaming mice you can buy. It's trusted by pro gamers and we think it's great too. With five programmable buttons, as much as 70 hours of battery life and a solid Lightspeed wireless connection it's a great option for gamers.

It has 25600 DPI, 400 IPS tracking and a solid 1ms report time, so it won't let you down.

So if you're shopping for a gift for loved ones or just looking to upgrade your own gaming setup, then this is a deal worth looking at.

If you're a fan of Logitech gaming peripherals then you might want to check out the Logitech G Pro X wireless headset too as that's also discounted and an absolute bargain.

Writing by Adrian Willings.