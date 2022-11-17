Upgrade your PS5 storage for less with this Samsung 980 Pro SSD deal

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD is a great option to upgrade your PlayStation 5 (or gaming PC) and it's now available for less with this Black Friday deal.

The Samsung 980 Pro is currently available at its lowest price, costing just $119.99 for the 1TB version that includes the heatsink.

We've written before about how to upgrade your internal PlayStation storage and let's face it, this is a perfect way to give you more space for all your games and an excuse to buy some more and treat yourself during the Black Friday season.

After all, there's nothing more frustrating than running out of space and having to delete games to make room for others. Especially if you have a selection of favourites.

This particular model has never been cheaper than this so now is the perfect time to buy and make the most of the blazing-fast PCIe gen 4 NVMe speeds. The heatsink will ensure it runs cool and the performance doesn't let you down.

If 1TB doesn't quite fit your needs, the 2TB model is also discounted, with a $210 saving, making it just $189.99. These deals will only be available for a limited time, so make sure you grab one during the Black Friday period before the price goes up again.

Writing by Adrian Willings.