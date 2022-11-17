This Gigabyte ultrawide gaming monitor is now just $349.99 in this early Black Friday deal

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday deals are already coming in thick and fast and one of them includes a 34-inch ultrawide monitor with $100 off its usual asking price.

The Gigabyte G34WQC A is a curved ultrawide gaming monitor with some nifty specs that include a 3440 x 1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 90% DCI-P3 capabilities and more.

It works with AMD FreeSync Premium and also sports HDR400, so you should get some smooth visuals and excellent gaming performance to boot.

There's a lot to be said for ultrawide gaming and if you've not tried it before you'll find it a blast. Combine this monitor with a good gaming PC and you'll get an immersive experience that's enhanced by the 1500R curve and the 21:9 aspect ratio.

Soak in your favourite PC games and enjoy the thrills of ultrawide gaming for less this Black Friday.

If you're a fan of Gigabyte products then you might also approve of this deal on the Gigabyte AORUS 15P which is now $551 cheaper for Black Friday.

Writing by Adrian Willings.