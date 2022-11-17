Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news
  4. Black Friday gadget news

This Gigabyte ultrawide gaming monitor is now just $349.99 in this early Black Friday deal

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Gigabyte This Gigabyte ultrawide gaming monitor is now just $349.99 in this early Black Friday deal
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday deals are already coming in thick and fast and one of them includes a 34-inch ultrawide monitor with $100 off its usual asking price. 

The Gigabyte G34WQC A is a curved ultrawide gaming monitor with some nifty specs that include a 3440 x 1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 90% DCI-P3 capabilities and more.

It works with AMD FreeSync Premium and also sports HDR400, so you should get some smooth visuals and excellent gaming performance to boot. 

squirrel_widget_12861672

There's a lot to be said for ultrawide gaming and if you've not tried it before you'll find it a blast. Combine this monitor with a good gaming PC and you'll get an immersive experience that's enhanced by the 1500R curve and the 21:9 aspect ratio. 

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Soak in your favourite PC games and enjoy the thrills of ultrawide gaming for less this Black Friday. 

If you're a fan of Gigabyte products then you might also approve of this deal on the Gigabyte AORUS 15P which is now $551 cheaper for Black Friday. 

We're expecting to see a lot more deals on gaming devices over the next week, so be sure to stick around for our coverage of all the deals worth having. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.