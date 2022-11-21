Save $100 on the 23andMe DNA kit at Amazon this Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - DNA-testing kits like 23andMe and AncestryDNA are hugely popular, and for a limited time, you can see what all the fuss is about for half the price!

23andMe says more than 10 million people have submitted their DNA for analysis and received detailed reporting in return. Its health and ancestry kit, specifically, is 50 per cent off this Black Friday, bringing the price down to $99 in the US. There are also deals on various 23andMe kits here.

You can get the same discount in the UK too, making it just £74 on British shores. It will help you learn more about your genotype, health risks, and family heritage.

As for AncestryDNA, it claims to have provided testing to 15 million people. Its genetic ethnicity test is $59 in the US. This test doesn’t just tell you which countries you're from but also can pinpoint specific regions. All you have to do is provide a saliva sample using the at-home kit and send it back.

Ancestry DNA's test kit is also discounted though not quite as much. So now is the time to snap up a bargain.

Your results will be ready within eight weeks.

23andMe's kit has already told one of our reporters that they have a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's, Celiac, and depression. Armed with that information, they were able to follow up with a specialised physician in order to learn more and be proactive. In addition to providing insight into their health, they learned about their ancestral makeup (French and Russian) and genetic traits (light-colored eyes, among other things).

But both kits are a relatively inexpensive way to learn more about your background, and for a short time, they're cheaper than ever.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Adrian Willings.