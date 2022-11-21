Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news
  4. Black Friday gadget news

Save $100 on the 23andMe DNA kit at Amazon this Black Friday

Author image, US contributing editor ·   Updated  ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
23andMe Save $100 on the 23andMe DNA kit at Amazon this Black Friday

- Available at a discount for a limited time

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - DNA-testing kits like 23andMe and AncestryDNA are hugely popular, and for a limited time, you can see what all the fuss is about for half the price!

23andMe says more than 10 million people have submitted their DNA for analysis and received detailed reporting in return. Its health and ancestry kit, specifically, is 50 per cent off this Black Friday, bringing the price down to $99 in the US. There are also deals on various 23andMe kits here

You can get the same discount in the UK too, making it just £74 on British shores. It will help you learn more about your genotype, health risks, and family heritage. 

Save $100 in 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit

Save $100 in 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit

One of the most popular DNA testing kits is 50 per cent off for the Black Friday period. That's quite a saving!

As for AncestryDNA, it claims to have provided testing to 15 million people. Its genetic ethnicity test is $59 in the US. This test doesn’t just tell you which countries you're from but also can pinpoint specific regions. All you have to do is provide a saliva sample using the at-home kit and send it back.

Save on Ancestry DNA's test kit

Save on Ancestry DNA's test kit

Ancestry DNA's test kit is also discounted though not quite as much. So now is the time to snap up a bargain. 

Your results will be ready within eight weeks.

23andMe's kit has already told one of our reporters that they have a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's, Celiac, and depression. Armed with that information, they were able to follow up with a specialised physician in order to learn more and be proactive. In addition to providing insight into their health, they learned about their ancestral makeup (French and Russian) and genetic traits (light-colored eyes, among other things).

But both kits are a relatively inexpensive way to learn more about your background, and for a short time, they're cheaper than ever.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Adrian Willings.