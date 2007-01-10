Macworld 2007: The Belkin Bluetooth Dock Adapter for iPod

Belkin has announced the launch of the Belkin Bluetooth Dock Adapter for iPod that turns your iPod into a wireless remote.

By connecting the Dock Adapter into your stereo and the iPod adapter into your iPod, you’ll have full control of your music as it plays from your iPod wirelessly to your stereo.

The device allows you to navigate your playlists from over 30ft away, requires no software and no separate power supply as it takes the power from the stereo dock.

It also still gives you access to all iPod features and according to Belkin provides up to 5 hours of playtime. It is compatible with other Bluetooth stereo devices.

No word on whether it will be coming to the UK however it will cost $129.99 in the US when it launches later in the year.