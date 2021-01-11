Belkin intros second MagSafe desk charger, true wireless buds with Apple Find My

(Pocket-lint) - Accessory behemoth Belkin has announced two new key products at CES 2021. Firstly, the company is debuting new Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds that should check in around the $100/£100 mark.

Having dabbed in 3.5mm wired and Lightning audio products before and announced the Belkin Soundform Elite at CES last year, it looks like the company is getting into wireless audio properly and it has opted for Qualcomm’s QCC3046 Bluetooth chip to power them, which it says offers “powerful bass and exceptional clarity”.

They’re IPX5-rated for sweat and splash resistance, while they also have a 15 minute fast charge and the case can be charged by USB-C or Qi wireless. Oh, and they're available in both black and white.

Most interesting is that they’re going to be compatible with Apple Find My, meaning that if you have an iOS device you can see their last location (just as you can with some AirPods).

Belkin has also announced the second in a line of Apple MagSafe-compatible products. The $90/£90 Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 has a stand for your MagSafe iPhone 12 with up to 15W wireless charging, but it also has a small tray for your AirPods in the base. Belkin’s first MagSafe charger also had an Apple Watch charger, so this is a solution if you don’t need that bit.

Writing by Dan Grabham.