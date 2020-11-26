(Pocket-lint) - Wireless chargers have long been a really convenient way to get your gadgets and smartphones powered up for those with both compatible devices and the cash to pick them up.

Now, of course, Apple's no longer so keen on including chargers with its phones, so that's likely to be a bigger category of people. Whether you're looking to charge your iPhone 12 or any other compatible bit of tech, Belkin has some of the best charging pads going, and a few of the best are discounted for Black Friday right now.

First up, you can get the super useful Belkin Dual Wireless Charger for $29.99, 40% off its regular price of $50. It's got two separate 10W charging pads to let you charge two devices at once - perfect for a bedside table, we think.

If you're only looking for a single pad, though, you could opt for the Belkin Wireless Charger 15W, which is a really clean and reliable pad. It's available for $24.99 down from $40, and is perhaps also a better bet if you want faster charging.

Equally, if you'd prefer a lower-power pad for whatever reason, there's the standard Belkin Wireless Charger for $23.99 down from $40 - although it's the cheapest of the bunch, we'd personally pay the extra dollar for the 15W version, though.

Whichever you go for, you can be confident in the build quality, though - Belkin makes really great chargers, so you don't have to worry about power standards or anything like that.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.